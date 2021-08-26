Letitia Wright has suffered minor injuries following an incident on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set on Tuesday night.

The British actor, who is reprising her role as Shuri in the Marvel sequel, was taken to hospital after an ‘incident’ involving a stunt rig in Boston.

A spokesperson for Marvel Studios said, “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon”.