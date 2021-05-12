Viewers of the Brits were left wondering what Lewis Capaldi actually said, after the Scottish singer was repeatedly muted during his speech.

Capaldi was presenting the Best British Album award to Dua Lipa on Tuesday (11 May), but producers had to extensively mute his speech while he was talking.

“Hello motherf******,” he started off saying. “I’m f****** sweating. It’s like a swamp down there,” he continued.

A joke about Scotland winning the Euros didn’t go down well with the mostly English crowd, with Capaldi then quipping: “I didn’t f****** write it!”