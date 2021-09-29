The trailer for the hotly-anticipated new Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza has dropped and will see the director work with some big names once more such as Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn in what is likely to be one of the biggest cinema events of the year.

However, fans of the directors are probably most excited to see Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman make his on-screen debut.

The film will be released on 26 November in the US – but a UK release of Licorice Pizza is yet to be confirmed.