Square Enix has confirmed a new release window of February 2022 for Life is Strange Remastered Collection. It was originally meant to release at the end of September, not long after Life is Strange: True Colours, an entirely new entry in the series. However, developer Deck Nine delayed it due to “ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic.”The collection contains the first Life is Strange game and its prequel, Before the Storm. Both games will have updated visuals and engine and lighting upgrades, with the first game to feature motion-captured facial animations.