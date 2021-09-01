Lil Nas X has been trolling Drake and his fans after Drake unveiled the artwork for his upcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album artwork features 12 emojis of pregnant women, in a four by three formation.

Fans have since speculated that the simplistic design is not the actual cover artwork, leading Lil Nas X to plug his upcoming release.

For the release of ‘Montero’, Lil Nas X shared an image featuring pregnant male emojis. The rapper noted that the album would be out on September 17th.