Lil Nas X faced a court case from Nike when he released trainers containing a drop of human blood.

Water company Liquid Death announced this week that Tony Hawk will be releasing a new skateboard, and the paint will contain the skateboarder’s blood.

The ‘Hawk Blood Deck’ announcement prompted Lil Nas X to share his thoughts on Twitter.

The artist questioned why Tony Hawk didn’t receive any backlash for the idea, as the concept was very similar to his ‘Satan’ Nikes.

Lil Nas X suggested that people weren’t actually offended by the blood in the shoes, but for “some other reason”.