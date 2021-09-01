Rapper Lil Nas X and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk have been hanging out together despite an apparent rift regarding the use of human blood in products.

Lil Nas X was seemingly unhappy when the news of Tony Hawk releasing a limited edition skateboard that was painted with some of his own blood received little criticism online.

However, the two seem to have gotten over this apparent tiff as they shared a video of them skating together – with the “Old Town Road’’ singer appearing to do some of the sick tricks that Hawk is capable of.