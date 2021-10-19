Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's Industry Baby has topped this week's Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

According to MRC Data, the track drew 23.2 million US streams and sold 34,300 downloads (soaring 564% from last week) in the week ending 14 October to hit top spot.

The collaboration is Lil Nas X's third Hot 100 leader, following Old Town Road and Montero (Call Me by Your Name).

“It took a few months but we here! Industry Baby is the No.1 song in the world!” Lil Nas X wrote, celebrating the news.

