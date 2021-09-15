Lil Nas X jokingly thanked “the gay agenda” during his acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After winning “Video of the Year” for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), the rapper made a tongue-in-cheek remark referencing the intense backlash he received following the hit.

Lifting the moonman trophy above his head, Nas said: “First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda! Let’s go, gay agenda!”

His comments sent fans wild on social media, with many describing his speech as “iconic”.