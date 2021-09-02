The Trevor Project has announced that Lil Nas X will be honoured with their Suicide Advocate of the Year Award.

The Trevor Project is a leading American organisation that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ+ individuals.

The organisation recognises notable figures in the LGBTQ + community who celebrate their sexuality, whilst being open about their mental health struggles.

Nas said ‘If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it’.