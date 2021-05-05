Comedian Lilly Singh has accused the US of failing to live up to its status as “world leader” by not helping India enough during the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t think the US is living up to its status as ‘world leader’ right now. It’s barely being a ‘world sidekick’ right now,” Singh said.

The comedian was speaking during an episode of her show Late Night with Lilly, in which she said North Americans were privileged.

She did, however, say that she still believes the people in charge will do the right thing.