Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the first trailer for Hulu's new series.

Pam & Tommy, an eight-part show, will tell the story of the pair's infamous sex tape that was stolen and released to the public.

Seth Rogan plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the couple's infamous tape.

In one glimpse, Ms James sports Ms Anderson's iconic red Baywatch bathing suit before later being told by bad-boy Motley Crue drummer Mr Lee that the tape leak is "not big a deal".

The series will premiere on Hulu on February 2.

