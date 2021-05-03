Jed Mercurio’s crime drama Line of Duty drew to a close on Sunday night (2 May), with many viewers left wondering if it will return for more episodes.

A scene at the end of the episode, involving Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and new AC-12 chief Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), hinted that there could be life in the series yet.

The segment saw Hastings face his demons and urge Carmichael to be a force for good within the police force.