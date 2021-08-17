Line of Duty co-stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston will compete against each other for the Best Drama Performance trophy at the National Television Awards.

The trio from the BBC police drama will battle it out with It’s a Sin’s Olly Alexander and David Tennant for his portrayal of serial Killer Dennis Nielson in ITV’s Des.

The recent series of Line of Duty was a ratings hit despite getting mixed reviews from critics and was also nominated for Best Returning Drama.