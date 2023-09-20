DJ Chris Evans has given his fans an update after he was diagnosed with skin cancer eight weeks ago.

The Virgin Radio UK presenter said he had undergone surgery last week, and that surgeons had since given him the all-clear.

"I never thought for a second you could lose a night's sleep because of an email like this,” he said, before reading an email from his doctor confirming the cancer had been removed and he had the all-clear.

The 57-year-old said: “And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer and at quarter-to-five, I didn’t,” he beamed. “And I just found that out last night.”