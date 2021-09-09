The cult classic action-adventure game Little Big Adventure is making a surprise return. According to Eurogamer, what has been described as a reboot is to be made at a new studio called 2.21, with the game’s original creators, Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray, overseeing the project.

The original Little Big Adventure released in 1994, followed by a sequel in 1997. The plan for the new game is to release it for PC and consoles. However, its release is still a long way off as development has yet to start.