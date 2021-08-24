Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed twins with boyfriend Andre Gray

The Little Mix singer and her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray announced in May that they were expecting their first child together, and on Monday, Leigh-Anne stunned fans by revealing that she had delivered twins earlier this month.

The Sweet Melody hitmaker announced the news in a post to her Instagram sharing a black-and-white photograph of two sets of baby feet and commented “We asked for a miracle, we were given two”.