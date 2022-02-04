Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs huge solo record deal

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her new solo record deal.

The 30-year-old star, who recently gave birth to twins, has signed with music giants Warner Records.

Her incredible news comes only two months after the X-Factor-formed girl band announced its hiatus.

Fellow bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are yet to announce any deals, but Jade has been in serious talks with other music giant Atlantic Records, which is owned by Warner Music.

Leigh-Anne and Jade have always been close, so it’s no surprise the pair could be under the same umbrella brand.

