Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is “so proud” of Perrie Edwards following her baby news, as the pop star is also set to give birth in the near future.

The Sweet Melody singer and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced the arrival of their first baby on Sunday with adorable black and white photos of the newborn on Instagram.

Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock lead the congratulatory messages and commented: ‘I am so proud of you and I love you so much, what an angel’.