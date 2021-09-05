Perrie Edwards has announced the name of her baby son and shared the first photographs of the newborn with his full face on show.

The Little Mix star welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into the world two weeks ago.

Edwards has now revealed the pair have named their baby Axel, sharing adorable photos of him on Instagram.

"Two weeks of loving you. I've never felt like this before," the singer wrote.

Edwards gave birth on 21 August and shared the news on social media the following day.