Little Mix made history by becoming the first all-female group to win Best British Group at the Brit Awards in 20201.

The band’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanked their fans, former bandmate Jesy Nelson – and their team, in a wide-ranging speech.

She went on to say: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity.”

Jade Thirlwall took over the speech, adding: “This award isn’t just for us, it’s for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible female bands - this one’s for you!”