Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has admitted the remaining members struggled to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit from the group last year and ended up having group therapy to process it.

The pop star quit the group in December 2020 citing mental health struggles and now her former bandmate admitted the shock departure was hard for her.

In an interview with Gay Times magazine, Jade said: “It was hard. It would have been for anyone and we’ve got each other, we have group therapy, we have our own therapists, and you do what you can.”

