Lizzo broke down in tears as she called out “fatphobic” and racist comments on social media following the release of her new track “Rumours”.

The three-time Grammy winner addressed the comments she received while on Instagram Live, sharing how much the insults have hurt her.

“People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fatphobic; it’s racist, and it’s hurtful,” she said.

“What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to black women over and over and over again, especially us big black girls.”

Lizzo also later tweeted about the importance of “loving yourself”.