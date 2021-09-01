Lizzo has annoyed some music fans after she called Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop” instead of Madonna.

In the tweet, Lizzo called Michael Jackson the ‘King of Pop’, Justin Bieber the ‘Prince of Pop’ and Janet Jackson the ‘Queen of Pop’.

The tweet angered many Madonna fans and caused ‘Queen of Pop’ to trend on Twitter with Lizzo later tweeting a picture of the trending phrase with the caption “Ruhroh” and several eye emojis.

Many Madonna fans replied to Lizzo’s tweet saying that Madonna “will always be the QUEEN”.