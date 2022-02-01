Lizzo and Nicki Minaj congratulate Rihanna on baby news

Rihanna and her other half A$AP Rocky have not long gone public with their incredible baby news, and it's not taken long for the congratulatory messages to come rolling in.

The chart-topping songstress and entrepreneur's close friends within the industry, singer Lizzo and rapper Nicki Minaj are among the many A-Listers who've rushed to social media to wish the expectant parents well.

Lizzo wrote on Twitter not long after the news was announced, with Nicki taking to Instagram.

Paris Hilton, Zara Larsson, Cardi B and Victoria Monet also wished them well.

