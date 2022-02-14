Lord of the Rings fans have finally been given the first glimpse of the new $1bn (£800m) Amazon TV series.

A 60-second trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered during Sunday's Super Bowl, stunning fans who have described it as “incredible”, “jaw-dropping” and “magnificent”.

The new show, which is set to air in September 2022 and run for eight episodes, is believed to be the most expensive ever made.

It is due to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September.

