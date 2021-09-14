Lorde has re-released a section of her new album, ‘Solar Power’.

‘Solar Power’ is the third studio album by the New Zealand singer-songwriter.

The re-release features vocals sang in te reo Maori, the native language of New Zealand.

The EP is titled ‘Te Ao Mārama’, which translates to ‘world of light’.

The tracks were released during Te Wiki O Te Reo, a week of celebration for the Māori language.

The vocalist has shared that she will be donating all of the profits from the release to Māori charities.