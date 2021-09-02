This morning, Lorraine referred to KSI as a ‘child’ in a segment about the fashion at the GQ Awards.

Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI, is a 28-year-old British Youtuber and rapper.

Lorraine began discussing his outfit by saying ‘look at that child, he scrubs up beautifully’.

Olatunji wore a black suit and bow tie to the event, giving Lorraine a ‘James Bond vibe’.

The presenter did reiterate that KSI looked ‘beautiful’ in his suit.

In a previous episode of Lorraine, KSI created a ‘shrine’ for the presenter, framing an image of Kelly to ‘show his appreciation for her’.