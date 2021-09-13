Lost in Random launch trailer shows off stylish graphics

Developer Zoink has released a final trailer for the action-adventure game Lost In Random, showing off the distinct visuals and unique gameplay.

Published by EA as part of its EA Originals program, Lost in Random largely takes place on a game board and forces players to roll dice in order to progress.

Collecting cubes from enemies powers up the dice and allows players to stop time and play special cards, which can be bought with in-game coins.

Lost in Random launched on 10th September for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.