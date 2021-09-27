A launch trailer has been released for Lost Judgment to coincide with the game becoming available on all platforms.

The footage gives players a better idea of what they can expect from Sega’s action-adventure game, which acts as a spin-off to the main Yakuza series.

Although it is shorter than many other trailers for Lost Judgment, the new video does give a more detailed glimpse at the story, additional characters from the game, and more action sequences.

Lost Judgement is available now for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.