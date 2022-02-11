The trailer for Louis Theroux's new documentary, in which he explores the impact of the internet and social media in some of the most controversial corners of American society, has been released.

Theroux's Forbidden America will cover three themes across three episodes: far-right figures, rappers and porn performers.

"I actually enjoy racist humour and misogyny, I actually think we need more racist jokes, to be honest" one interviewee reveals in the trailer.

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America begins on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 13 February.

