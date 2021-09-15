BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin was joined by a sea of people wearing masks of her face as she hosted her final show on Wednesday morning.

Fellow presenter Dan Walker had the 53-year-old wear a blindfold as they broadcast live from Salford Quays, before a “sea of Minchin’s” surrounded the sofa to send her off in style.

She departs BBC’s flagship morning news show after first appearing in 2001 and on her last broadcast, Minchin joked that she was leaving to escape the “gruelling” early starts.