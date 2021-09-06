Presenter Louise Minchin is looking forward to regular lie-ins as she prepares to leave BBC Breakfast.

Louise announced in June that she will be leaving the morning show after almost 20 years.

This morning, the presenter shared her excitement to soon be not having to set early morning alarms.

She told her co-host, Dan Walker, that her usual six o’clock coffee will be “delayed by about three hours.“

“It will be at nine o’clock from two week’s time. I’m very much looking forward to the nine o’clock alarm,” she added.

Louise’s last appearance on the programme will take place on September 15.