Love Island 2021 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court arrive back in UK

Love Island 2021 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court have arrived back in the UK after deciding to split the £50,000 prize.

Liam and Millie are the seventh couple to win the popular ITV show, following on from such memorable past items as Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.

Going into the final episode, the couple were the bookies’ favourites to take home the £50,000, with Chloe and Toby widely expected to place second – as they did.