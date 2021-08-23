Millie and Liam have won Love Island 2021.

In Monday's live final, which recapped much of the drama from this summer in front of a live audience outside the famous villa, Kaz and Toby placed fourth, while Faye and Teddy came third.

With only two couples left sharing the stage by the end of the night, Millie and Liam were announced as the winning couple ahead of Chloe and Toby after a dramatic eight-week journey.

In the final moments of the show, the couple confirmed their experience was about "love" over "money" by splitting the £50,000 prize.