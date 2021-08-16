During the recent episode of ITV2’s Love Island new girl Priya confides in the others as she explains she has the ‘ick’ for Brett,

The medical student admitted “’He’s quite boring. I feel like sometimes when he holds my hand, I feel like it’s my dad holding my hand”, but it isn’t long before the news makes it back to Brett.

Also four couples are at risk of being dumped from the island, and some are feeling guilty about the decisions they had to make.