Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore put former Casa Amor resident, Lillie Haynes, on the spot as she quizzed her after footballer Jack Grealish was seen to like one of her Instagram pictures.

“We saw the pictures. What’s going on?” Whitemore asked.

Lillie immediately said "nothing" before placing her head in her hands, seemingly embarrassed.

Grealish - who is thought to be in a long-term relationship with Sasha Attwood - allegedly liked Lillie's bikini-clad posts on social media.

In the villa, the trainee accountant caused a stir after growing close to Liam Reardon despite the Welshman being coupled up with Millie Court.