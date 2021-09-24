Love Island star Priya Gopaldas and a doctor famous for his TV work, Emeka Okorocha, answer questions from teenagers on why they should get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Some of the thought-provoking questions posed in the above video include: how safe is the vaccine if it was made so quickly, and what are the side effects of the various vaccines?

Gopaldas is a fifth-year medical student at University College London and Dr Okorocha regularly appears on BBC3’s Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat And Tears.