This year's Love Island reunion saw Toby being placed in a very "awkward" situation.

Toby was greeted with his two ex-flings - Abby and Mary - alongside his girlfriend Chloe during Love Island: Aftersun's The Reunion.

During Love Island, Abby initially pulled Toby away from Chloe before the amateur football player had his head turned in Casa Amor by Mary.

After returning to the Villa, Toby realised he still had feelings for Chloe and won her back.

Despite the questionable journey through the Villa, Abby insisted she was "happy" for the couple who came second in the final.