The drug supplier who sold Mac Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that contributed to his death has pleaded guilty to the charge of distribution.

Stephen Andrew Walter is charged in relation to Miller’s death, along with two other men by the names of Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis.

In a written statement filed in Los Angeles federal court, Walter said: “I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charge and wish to take advantage of the promises set forth in this agreement.”