Madonna has dropped a new trailer for her upcoming tour documentary Madame X.

The promo showcases the dramatic staging and rococo costumes in the feature film about the global adventures of her secret agent character.

Madonna said: “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The documentary, which was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, will premiere on MTV UK at 10pm on Friday.