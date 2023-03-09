Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:37
Eurovision: UK entry Mae Muller reveals her song for competition
Mae Muller has officially been announced as the UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023.
The 25-year-old will perform her track “I Wrote a Song” in Liverpool in May.
Eurovision shared a teaser for the song on Thursday morning (9 March) after the news was announced on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.
“I can finally announce that I am this year’s UK entry for Eurovision,” an excited Muller added, sharing a video on her social media channels.
