Viewers of The Great British Bake Off were saddened but not surprised to see Maggie be eliminated in Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show.

The 70-year-old had a difficult week, using the wrong flour in her sticky toffee pudding and taking her joconde sponge out of the oven too soon.

Maggie said the whole thing had been a “complete joy” and, “nothing can beat delivering a baby and bringing a new life into the world but it comes second!”