Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has opened up how much it meant to him to play Luke Skywalker one more time in the season two finale of The Mandalorian.

The sci-fi icon talked about his character's top-secret return in a new behind-the-scenes feature on Disney+ and admitted fans reactions to the top-secret reveal “melted his heart”.

During the Disney Gallery episode, Mark Hamill said: “To see grown men cry and people screaming their heads off. It was really, really thrilling for me to see them enjoying it so much.”