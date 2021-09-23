The Many Saints of Newark: Meet the cast of new Sopranos movie

Creator of The Sopranos David Chase said he always said ‘no’ to doing a Sopranos movie – but he "never said never”.

And now we have The Many Saints of Newark , a Sopranos prequel that concentrates on the origins of mobster Tony Soprano and his crew that viewers came to love over its six seasons.

Starring the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael as the young Tony Soprano, the story really has come full circle for the creators. The film also sees Corey Stoll play Junior Soprano and Vera Farmiga nail her role as Livia Soprano, the strong matriarch of the family.