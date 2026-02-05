Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi gushed over Emerald Fennell at the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights on Thursday (5 February).

The duo, dressed elegantly for the rain-soaked red carpet, praised Fennell’s bold reimagining of the classic tale, with Elordi calling the 40-year-old director his “favourite filmmaker”.

He said he is “constantly blown away” by Fennell, who he previously collaborated with on Saltburn, whilst Robbie said the director’s own love for Emily Bronte’s book “was the most important thing”.

The film will hit UK theatres on 11 February 2026, and drop in the United States two days later.