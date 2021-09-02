Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault after he was accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer at a concert.

Manson surrendered to the police in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant that was issued.

A female videographer accused Manson of spitting and blowing his nose on her during his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 19, 2019.

Manson’s attorney filed a not guilty plea and a waiver of arraignment.

If convicted each assault charge could result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a fine of $2,000 (£1,450).