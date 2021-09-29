The most recent Nintendo Direct announced a second free update for Mario Golf: Super Rush, and it’s already available to download. Aside from adding two new courses, it also includes two new playable characters.

The first is Koopa Troopa, which usually serves as a type of enemy in most Super Mario games but has routinely been playable in the spin-offs. The second is Ninji, another, albeit lesser known, enemy. Its appearance here marks the first time a Ninji has been playable.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available on Nintendo Switch.