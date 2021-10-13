NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his 18-year run as a series regular as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Though Harmon has left CBS’ longest-running and most-watched current scripted show, executive producer and showrunner Steven D.Binder left the door open for his character to return.

Agent Gibbs' final episode saw him inform his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) during a fishing trip that he’d not be returning home.

"Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

