Mark Hoppus ‘thankful’ for his health while reflecting on chemo treatments

Blink 182 bassist and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus has opened up about his stage-four cancer diagnosis while undergoing chemotherapy during a touching Thanksgiving day post.

Alongside an image of him sitting near a toilet bowl, he wrote: "I have so much to be thankful for today.

"This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching.

"If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."

